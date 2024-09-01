StockNews.com Downgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.75.

BMO stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

