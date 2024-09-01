StockNews.com Downgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Hold

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

