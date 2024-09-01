StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

