StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.70.
Power REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.