StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PW opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.70.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

