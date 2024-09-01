StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

