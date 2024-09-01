StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
