StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVGS

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator Announces Dividend

NVGS opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.