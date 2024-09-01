StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

