Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.01-$0.05 EPS.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.