Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.6 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

