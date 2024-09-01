Summit Financial LLC Acquires 34,228 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after acquiring an additional 520,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.