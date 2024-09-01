Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1,868.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,479 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 25,275,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,029,808. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.