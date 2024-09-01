Summit Financial LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.34. 5,861,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,429. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

