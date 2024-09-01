Summit Financial LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.36. The company had a trading volume of 859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,573. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

