Summit Financial LLC Has $89.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $89,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VUG stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

