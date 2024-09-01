Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.66. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

