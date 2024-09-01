Summit Financial LLC Purchases 30,450 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

