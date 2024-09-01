Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,620 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.1 %
CYBR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 385,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,832. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
