Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Lowered to $375.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $437.70 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

