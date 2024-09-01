Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNXFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Up 0.5 %

SNX stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.89 and a beta of 0.66. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.25 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

