T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

