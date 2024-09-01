Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

