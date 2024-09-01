Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950,570. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $890.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

