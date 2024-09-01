Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,485 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of FactSet Research Systems worth $102,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.84. The company had a trading volume of 406,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,191. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.