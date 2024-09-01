Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

