Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $61,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $5,214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Waste Connections by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.50. 1,054,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.