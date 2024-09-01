Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of MarketAxess worth $44,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

