Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,160,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $192.50. 661,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

