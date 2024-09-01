Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $54,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 2,806,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

