Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $153.62. 3,933,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,365. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.95.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.