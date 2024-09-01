TD Cowen Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

