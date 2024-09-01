Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

