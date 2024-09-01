Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 113,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $78.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,072. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.