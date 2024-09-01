Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

