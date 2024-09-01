Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. 1,096,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.