Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $198.45. 206,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $186.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

