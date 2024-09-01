Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

