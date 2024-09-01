Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

