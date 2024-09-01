TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Cut by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 284,503 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 2.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $75,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

