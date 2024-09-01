TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 277,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,103 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TIXT

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.