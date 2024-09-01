Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

