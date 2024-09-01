Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

