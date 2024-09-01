Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
