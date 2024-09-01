Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading 1% Higher

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:TXS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

