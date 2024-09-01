Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading 1% Higher

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
