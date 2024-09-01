Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.49

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.49 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.04). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 199,501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Tharisa Trading Down 0.6 %

About Tharisa

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.90. The company has a market cap of £235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

