The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.94. 1,430,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $105.57 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

