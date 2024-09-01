The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

