The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $361.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

