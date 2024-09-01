The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $718.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.