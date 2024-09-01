The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29.5% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 12,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 462.4% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.